Telangana Cong chief Revanth Reddy detained after call for protests on KCR's birthday

Revanth Reddy had called upon party cadres to stage protests across the state on CM KCR's birthday to demand the government to fill vacancies in government departments.

news Politics

Hyderabad police on Thursday, February 17, detained state Congress chief Anumula Revanth Reddy, who had given a call for protests on the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Police detained Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills area and shifted him to Golconda police station to prevent him from leading the protest. Revanth Reddy, who is also a member of Lok Sabha from Malkajgiri constituency, had called upon party cadres to stage protests across the state on Chief Minister KCR's birthday to demand the government to fill vacancies in government departments.

He had asked the Youth Congress to organise the protests to demand that KCR fulfil all his poll promises. Revanth Reddy took to Twitter to condemn the arrest. He shared a video of him being detained by the police and wrote: "Second day in the row Police arrested so that CM can celebrate his birthday. Unemployed youth are giving up lives... Is this time to celebrate (sic)."

The TPCC (Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee) chief was placed under house arrest on Wednesday, February 16 as well, as he had called for protests to demand arrest of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for making derogatory remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Jubilee Hills police in Hyderabad have registered an FIR against Sarma based on a complaint lodged by Revanth Reddy. However, Revanth Reddy was unhappy with the FIR and demanded that certain sections of the Indian Penal Code be added to it.

KCR is afraid of even his own shadow…



Second day in the row Police arrested so that CM can celebrate his birthday.



Unemployed youth are giving up lives…Is this time to celebrate…?!#TelanganaUnemployementDay #ByeByeKCR pic.twitter.com/WLx0oKqSBd February 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Congress MP and in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore has condemned the arrest of Revanth Reddy for asking for employment to youth of Telangana. "Again KCR garu proved that the main agenda for Telangana movement which was Jobs for youth are not in his agenda (sic)," tweeted Tagore.

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar and vice-president Mallu Ravi also condemned Revanth Reddy's arrest. They alleged that KCR was implementing his own Constitution in Telangana by suppressing the voice of opposition.

Condemn the arrest of MP & PCC @revanth_anumula for asking for employment to youth of Telangana. Again KCR garu proved that the main agenda for Telangana movement which was Jobs for youth are not in his agenda. https://t.co/Dqt5sHUizz — Manickam Tagore .B✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) February 17, 2022