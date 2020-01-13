Telangana communal clash: Internet suspended in Nirmal, Adilabad and other districts

The internet was suspended by the Department of Telecommunications after communal clashes broke out in Bhainsa.

news Internet

Internet services were suspended in Nirmal, Adilabad, Mancherial, Asifabad and other adjoining areas by the Department of Telecommunications on Monday, following the communal clashes on Sunday evening in Bhainsa, Nirmal district.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) reportedly sent an SOS message to telecom service providers--Airtel, Idea, Vodafone and BSNL on Sunday to shut down the internet in the region with immediate effect, after clashes broke out between two groups.

The message by the service providers to mobile users read: "Data Alert: Dear Customer as per Government instruction, internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area."

While the internet has been suspended, voice-calls are allowed. It is, however, unclear for how long the internet would remain shut down.

Speaking to TNM, Nirmal Collector's office said that they did not issue orders for any internet suspension. "The order seems to have come from the Department of Telecommunications," said an officer. This was echoed by the Sub-Collector. The Sub-Collector also couldn't tell when the internet services would be resumed.

On Sunday, clashes broke out between two groups in Koravagalli village, which is in the communal sensitive Bhainsa division, allegedly over a feud of youngsters from a community removing their bike silencers and creating nuisance. The feud soon escalated into violence as both groups resorted to stone-pelting. In the violence, several bikes and some houses were torched, and at least 11 persons were injured.

To control the situation, police resorted to lathi-charge. Besides residents, four police personnel including Nirmal SP C Shashidahr Raju, DSP K Narsing Rao and Circle Inspector Venugopal Rao were injured in clashes between two groups, according to reports.

Police has imposed section 144 of IPC in the conflict-area and police personnel have been deputed to prevent further clashes.

#Telangana DG L&O Jitender Reddy told @thenewsminute "The situation is calm & is under control, there were no further casualties today. Add'n forces have been deployed, RAF (Rapid Action Force) will be on board soon." (1/2)#Bhainsa #Violence — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) January 13, 2020

While the BJP blamed the AIMIM for the violence, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called it 'targeted violence', and said that the miscreants should be brought to justice and those who faced loss of property should be compensated.