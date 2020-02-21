Telangana Collector says his Twitter was hacked, after ‘comment’ on actor Rashmika

Jagtial Collector Gugulot Ravi approached the district police after a comment from his official Twitter ID (@Collector_JGTL) on a photograph of Tollywood actor Rashmika Mandanna.

A District Collector in Telangana filed a complaint with the police on Thursday alleging that his Twitter account had been hacked by unknown persons.

Rashmika Mandanna had taken to Twitter on February 18 to post two pictures, with the caption, "Let me look at you for a second and give you a smileeeee!(sic)"

Let me look at you for a second and give you a smileeeee! pic.twitter.com/KHAYESKyBR — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 18, 2020

Soon, there was a comment from the official Twitter account of the Collector on the photographs, which said ‘Chinchavu Po', a colloquial phrase.

Many responded to the comment and asked for a clarification if it was the official account of the Collector, and if so, that such comments were unwarranted from a senior bureaucrat. Some also wondered if a staff member working in the Collector's office had posted the comment.

On Thursday, the Collector filed a complaint and asked police officials to investigate and trace the person who hacked his Twitter account and posted the comment.

Police said that they had received the complaint and a case has been registered under relevant sections. Further investigation is underway.

Rashmika is presently working on the Kannada movie Pogaru, and had recently appeared in Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru in Telugu. She has also acted in films like Dear Comrade alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Tamil film Sultan with Karthi.

In November last year, the actor had taken to Instagram to respond to an extremely misogynistic post, speaking out about why several people target public figures. The post had her childhood photos, accompanied with a distasteful comment.

“A lot of you keep saying - ignore the bad comments or trolls and I generally do. Say anything you want about our work - you have the right.. but no one has any right to say anything about our families or our personal lives," she had said at the time.

