Telangana CM promises help to Telugu film industry, says will add measures in manifesto

KCR gave the assurance when a delegation of film personalities called on him at his official residence 'Pragathi Bhavan' in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The Telangana government will take all the measures to protect and support the Telugu film industry impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday. KCR promised concessions and exemptions to support the film industry and the workers as they suffered losses due to the halting of film shootings and closure of the theatres due to the lockdown. As a poll promise ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election, the Chief Minister said that the measures the government intend to introduce to help the industry will be included in the manifesto of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

KCR gave the assurance when a delegation of film personalities called on him at his official residence 'Pragathi Bhavan' in Hyderabad on Sunday. The delegation explained to the CM the losses incurred by the industry due to the pandemic and urged him to extend support. KCR responded to their request, stating that his party will include measures to benefit the film industry in their party manifesto for the upcoming GHMC polls.

"The state government has taken several measures to attract industries into the state. In such a case, will the government keep quiet when an existing industry is in trouble? Hyderabad is the center of very large film industry like in Chennai. Lakhs of people get employment in the industry and they are dependent on it. COVID-19 has caused damage to the film industry as it did to other sectors. The responsibility to save and protect the film industry is everyone's responsibility," he said.

"Both the government and film personalities should make joint attempts at this. On behalf of the government, we will take all the necessary measures. We will include this in the TRS GHMC poll manifesto about the measures we will take to benefit the film industry," the CM assured.

It was also decided that the delegation of film personalities will meet at actor Chiranjeevi's house to discuss the matter further.