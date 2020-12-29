Telangana CM KCR's daughter Prathyusha gets married

The arrangements for the wedding were done by government officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department and the groom's family.

The wedding of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Raoâ€™s daughter C Pratyusha's was held in Keshampet, Shadnagar near Hyderabad on Monday. Many from the government were present at the wedding. The wedding was held at Lourde Matha Church at Patigadda. Twenty-four-year-old Prathyusha married Charan, a city techie, as per Christian traditions.



While Prathyusha is a nurse at a private hospital, Charan is a software engineer at a Hyderabad-based company. The arrangements for the wedding were done by government officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department and the groom's family.



Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav, Commissioner of Women Development Divya Devarajan and several officials of the department were present.



The Chief Ministerâ€™s wife, K Shobha, attended the pre-wedding ceremony, held at the IAS Officersâ€™ Association Club in Begumpet. She presented a diamond necklace and other jewellery, besides silk clothes to the adopted daughter as per the traditional practice.



Prathyusha was adopted by the Telangana Chief Minister in 2015, after he found out that she was rescued by Andhra government officials from an abusive home in Hyderabad. Prathyusha had been facing domestic abuse by her stepmother Shyamala. When she was rescued by authorities of the child welfare department association, she had cuts, burns and bruises all over her body.



At the time she was rescued, the LB Nagar police arrested Prathyusha's father C Ramesh and her stepmother Shyamala. KCR visited Pratyusha along with his wife Shobha and daughter K Kavitha, and announced that he would adopt Pratyusha as a second daughter.



Later, Prathyusha was admitted to a state-run hostel and in a private nursing college, where she completed her undergraduate course in nursing.



The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) is said to have played a crucial role in matchmaking and holding marriage ceremonies at the behest of the CM KCR.

