Telangana: CM KCR waives off farm loans for over 9 lakh farmers

The Chief Minister said money will be deposited in the banks immediately on behalf of the farmers and directed the state finance department to release Rs 5,809.78 crore in respect of 9,02,843 farmers.

news Governance

The Telangana government on Monday, August 14 waived off farm loans of less than Rs 1 lakh for over nine lakh farmers. The CM said that the farmers who took loans less than Rs 1 lakh will be freed from the debt burden and decided to pay the loan amount up to Rs 99,999 to the banks. The Chief Minister said money will be deposited in the banks immediately on behalf of the farmers and directed the state finance department to release Rs 5,809.78 crore in respect of 9,02,843 farmers.

After assuming power for a second consecutive time in 2018, CM KCR had made the promise of waiving off farmer loans who took crop loans of less than Rs 1 lakh by December 11, 2018. On August 2, CM KCR decided to complete the loan waiver in 45 days.

The government paid Rs 1,943.64 crore to the banks in respect of 7,19,488 farmers who took loans up to Rs 50,000. With the latest decision, the government has paid Rs 7,753 crore, benefiting a total of 16,66,899 farmers.

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao called it “yet another boon to Telangana farmers in CM KCR's compassionate governance”.

He tweeted that the farmer-friendly Telangana government has waived off crop loans under Rs 99,999 amounting to Rs 5,809 crore in a single day.

“Proud that Telangana is the only Indian state to waive off farm loans twice on such a huge scale,” he said.