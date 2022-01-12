Telangana CM KCR urges people to root out BJP from Union govt

KCR alleged that the NDA government is weakening the rural economy and playing havoc with the farm sector, only to hand it over to corporates.

Accusing the NDA government of trying to break the farming community's back by increasing the price of fertilisers, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday, January 12, warned that the move will push the agriculture sector into a crisis. CM KCR gave a clarion call to people in the state and across the country to root out the BJP government which, according to him, is weakening the rural economy and hereditary trades, and playing havoc with the farm sector only to hand over agriculture sector to the corporates, the release said.

According to an official release from KCRâ€™s office, the CM will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi registering his protest against the "increase of fertilisers' prices."

The CM expressed his displeasure over the Union government's tall promises that it would increase farmersâ€™ income double fold by 2022 and said "it now increased the prices of fertilisers at an all time high to break the farming community's back." He alleged that the NDA government is totally against the farmers and it is proved right beyond any doubt.

KCR further alleged there is a deep conspiracy behind the Union governmentâ€™s policies and actions that are making the lives of farmers miserable and decisions such as installing meters to motor pump sets to collect the power charges, not linking MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) with the farm sector, increasing the fertilisers prices to an all time high and not purchasing the paddy cultivated by the farmers in the state, have made farmers life difficult to survive.

Urging the people to confront the BJP on the matter at every opportunity, KCR made it clear that if the Union government fails to withdraw the increased prices of fertilisers , there will be statewide and countrywide agitations against it.