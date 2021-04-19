Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. An official note by the Telangana Chief Secretary said that he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself.

"It is hereby informed that Hon Chief Minister, Sri K Chandrasekhar Rao has been tested COVID positive. He has mild symptoms. He has been advised isolation and is staying at his farmhouse. A team of doctors is monitoring his health," the note by the Telangana Chief Secretary said.

This is a developing story