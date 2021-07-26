Telangana CM KCR meets Dalit representatives from Huzurabad for self-employment scheme

Dalit Bandhu is a flagship programme announced by the Telangana government, to uplift eligible Dalit families.

news Politics

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Monday, July 26, held a meeting with nearly 400 public representatives of the Dalit community from Huzurabad at his residence-office Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad. The meeting was regarding the soon-to-be-launched ‘Dalita Bandhu scheme,’ a self-empowerment scheme meant to economically uplift the oppressed Scheduled Caste community. Under this scheme, eligible Dalit families would be given Rs 10 lakh cash directly into their bank accounts. This scheme will be launched by the TRS-led government first in Huzurabad, which will be going for bye-polls shortly.

Invoking Dr BR Ambedkar, who fought for the rights of marginalised communities, the Chief Minister said that they will go ahead with the scheme meant to uplift the Dalit community despite criticism and objections being raised. “There will be negative forces who will object to schemes, but people who have a firm belief that what they are doing is justice, will not be deterred by these objections,” he said at the meeting.

Likening the Dalit Bandhu scheme to a revolution, KCR recalled the social justice work by Ambedkar. “Because of him, there is some ray of light. If not for him, there would be no one to fight for Dalits. Because of him, there are certain provisions of reservations; giving the voiceless an opportunity. He gave Dalits the power to ask and question,” KCR said.

Read: Why Telangana CM KCR is making an outreach to Dalits

At the meeting, KCR asked the public representatives to propagate the vision of the TRS government and spread awareness of the scheme. The government had earlier announced that it would spend Rs 1200 crore on this scheme. According to the government’s plan, they would first identify 100 Dalit families from poor financial backgrounds and will be offered Rs 10 lakh for self-employment opportunities. The government intends to spend Rs 45,000 crore in the next few years on the scheme.

Reportedly, the Centre for Good Governance is entrusted with the responsibility to design the website and the mobile application for this scheme. The website and the application will likely roll out by the end of August. Dalit families who have not availed of any government beneficiary scheme will be prioritised for the scheme.

Though launching the scheme on a pilot basis in Huzurabad, which will be going for polls soon, was ethically questionable, the Chief Minister defended the move, arguing that there was nothing wrong in gaining political mileage through the scheme.

Read: CM KCR to use ‘Dalita Bandhu’ scheme as a trump card ahead of Huzurabad bye polls