Telangana CM KCR inaugurates BRS central office in Delhi

The newly-inaugurated BRS Bhavan is a four-storeyed building and has built-up area of 11,000 square feet.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR) inaugurated the central office of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the national capital at 1pm on Thursday, May 4. With the inauguration of the central office in New Delhi, BRS hopes to accelerate its activities as a national party. Amid special prayers and rituals, KCR, who flew to Delhi on Thursday morning, entered the vastu-compliant office and occupied his seat.

Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Prashanth Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar had been constantly monitoring the works related to the construction of BRS Bhavan in the national capital. The BRS Bhavan which has four floors is built on an area of 11,000 square feet. A canteen, reception lobby and four chambers for general secretaries have been built on the ground floor.

Chambers, including for KCR, and conference halls are on the first floor. A total of 20 rooms are available on the second and third floors, including suite rooms for the party’s president and working president. Other facilities in the building include a media hall and servant quarters.

Calling the day a proud moment for every BRS supporter, Telangana MLC, and daughter of CM KCR, Kalvakuntla Kavitha said, “A party formed with the goal of Telangana state formation achieved success despite difficult political conditions. It also had the overwhelming support of citizens who believed in the idea of Telangana.” Kavitha said it was due to KCR’s statesmanship and perseverance that today the BRS has 9 MPs in Lok Sabha, 7 MPs in Rajya Sabha, and 105 MLAs in Telangana. “The party has grown into a national powerhouse. The opening of our party's Delhi office is a proud moment for every pink soldier,” she said.

KCR had laid the foundation stone for the building in 2012. A temporary office of BRS was opened at Sardar Patel Marg in Delhi on December 14, 2022.