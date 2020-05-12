Telangana CM KCR hits out at Andhra's plan for irrigation project on Krishna river

KCR instructed officials to file a complaint against the Andhra government's decision in the Krishna Water Management Board.

news Water

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday termed the decision of Andhra Pradesh government to construct a new lift irrigation scheme to lift Krishna river water from the Srisailam Project as 'highly objectionable'.

Stating that the unilateral decision taken by the Andhra government is against the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganization Act, he declared that a legal fight would be initiated to stop it, as it would severely affect the interests of the Telangana State.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's office late on Monday night, he instructed the officials concerned to file a complaint against the Andhra government decision in the Krishna Water Management Board.

KCR pointed out that taking a unilateral decision on the inter-state Srisailam project water issue and planning construction of a new project without the consent from the Apex Committee are the mistakes committed by the neighbouring state. He made it clear the project would be stopped by the Telangana government and it would put up a fight without any compromise.

Andhra Pradesh government, which decided to construct a new Lift Irrigation project to lift 3 TMC of water from the Srisailam project, had already issued a Government Order (GO) in this regard.

At a high-level meeting with ministers and officials, KCR discussed at length about the proposed project.

"Srisailam project is AP and Telangana state's combined project. Water from these projects should be utilised by both the States. But the AP government without even consulting the Telangana state has decided to lift water from Srisailam project and issued a GO in this regard. This is highly objectionable. If Krishna water is diverted by the AP government, then united Palamuru, Nalgonda, Rangareddy districts will face water crisis for both drinking and agriculture purposes. Hence, we will file a complaint with the KRMB and seek directions to stop the project," the CM said.

He recalled that Telangana extended a friendly hand to Andhra Pradesh stating that river waters should be utilised for the benefit of farmers in both the states setting aside all the differences and disputes of the past. "I have taken the initiative by saying there should not be any ego or water basin problems in utilizing the water. It is very painful that despite this, the AP government declared a new scheme without even consulting with the Telangana state to lift water from Srisailam project unilaterally."