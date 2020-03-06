Telangana CM KCR agrees to meet Tamil Nadu's drinking water needs

"As and when this materialises, let India learn through this as to how states can cooperate with each other," KCR said.

news Politics

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday agreed, in principle, to supply drinking water to Tamil Nadu in consultation with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

KCR told a delegation from Tamil Nadu that the water will be supplied from a perennial and assured source. He suggested the delegation to send a formal request proposal from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to him and also to his Andhra Pradesh counterpart.

According to the Chief Minister's office, Rao suggested that soon after receiving the proposal, there should be a meeting between three states at the level of officers and experts to prepare a report based on the discussions to proceed further.

"Let the officers come to a consensus for taking a final decision. As and when this materialises, let India learn through this as to how states can cooperate with each other," said KCR.

The delegation from Tamil Nadu consisted included Ministers SP Velumani and D Jayakumar and officials.

KCR said that for the drinking water needs of any state. the neighbouring states should be benevolent. He said that the whole country should feel ashamed for the suffering of Tamil Nadu on the drinking water front.

He further said out of the 70,000 TMC of water available in India, after meeting the irrigation needs of the entire country, still there would be a surplus of 30,000 TMC. Out of this, only 10,000 TMC is enough to properly put to use for drinking water purpose in the country.

KCR spoke to Jagan Mohan Reddy over phone about the Tamil Nadu delegation's request. He told his Andhra Pradesh counterpart that since the suffering of Tamil Nadu is a known fact, they can extend cooperation to the state.

The announcement came a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said that a meeting of the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be held in Chennai in connection with the linking of inter-state rivers Godavari and Cauvery.

"The Chief Ministers of three states would deliberate on realising the river linking project and then submit a report to the Central government," Palaniswami said.

Read: Tamil Nadu, Andhra and Telangana CMs to meet on Cauvery-Godavari linking

IANS inputs