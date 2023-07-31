Telangana CID official booked for allegedly stalking woman govt employee

The Telangana CID Superintendent of Police had allegedly been sending the woman unsolicited messages and asked her to wear a saree on many occasions, according to the complaint.

news Crime

Telangana police have booked an official of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for allegedly stalking a woman employee of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL). Based on a complaint by the woman, a case has been registered against a Superintendent of Police of CID at Chaitanyapuri police station under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in Greater Hyderabad.

The woman, working with TSSPDCL in Kothapet, alleged in her complaint that the official had been sending her unsolicited messages ever since she met him for the first time while preparing for national-level sports competitions at Saroor Nagar Stadium between 2020 and 2021. According to the complainant, the SP, Dheeravath Kishan Singh, asked her to attend some classes conducted by him and took her phone number. Since then, he had allegedly sent her messages including romantic old Hindi songs, quotations, and pictures and videos of women in sarees on WhatsApp. He had also allegedly asked her to wear a saree and to send him photographs of herself.

On another occasion, when she contacted him in connection with an accident case, he allegedly asked her for a hug while offering help. Police booked the CID official under Indian Penal Code Section 354D (stalking).