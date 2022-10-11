Telangana CID chief Govind Singh’s car meets with accident, his wife dies

Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) Director General Govind Singh sustained severe injuries and his wife Sheela Singh died in a road accident in Rajasthan on Monday.

news Accident

Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) Director General Govind Singh sustained severe injuries and his wife Sheela Singh died in a road accident in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Monday, October 10. Around 2.25 pm on Monday, the senior CID official, his wife Sheela, and two other people were departing from the Tanot Mata Temple and heading for Ramgarh when the vehicle overturned on the road between Ramgarh and the Tanot Mata temple.

According to a report in Telangana Today, the Border Security Force (BSF) evacuated the injured from the spot and shifted them to the nearest Community Health Care (CHC) at Ramgarh. On examination, the doctors declared Sheela Singh dead. The report further stated that Govind Singh's health is stable while the driver Vijendra and one more person are also being treated in the hospital.

Police sub-inspector at Ramgarh police station Achalaram Dhaka told PTI that the injured have been admitted to Jawahar Hospital for treatment. “The police are investigating the matter,” he added.

The accident shocked several Telangana police officers, including DGP (Director General of Police) Anjani Kumar, who also sent his condolences to the family. Anjani Kumar told Telangana Today, "In times of great suffering, we are with the family.” He said the police are working with the family and law enforcement in other states to facilitate the seamless transfer of the body of the deceased to her hometown in Faridabad.

Earlier in August, four persons were killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Telangana's Nizamabad district. The accident occurred when a car overturned, reportedly after one of its tyres burst near Kothapalli at Mupkal Bypass on the Hyderabad-Nagpur highway.