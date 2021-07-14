Telangana Cabinet meeting: Rs 1200 cr for Hyderabad water projects and more

A marathon meeting was held on Tuesday at Pragathi Bhavan and was presided by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

A state cabinet meeting was held on Tuesday at Pragathi Bhavan and several important decisions were taken. The seven-and-a-half-hour-long meeting was presided by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Decisions regarding the stateâ€™s annual recruitment calendar, Hyderabadâ€™s drinking water problem and several other important issues were discussed and decisions were taken. Weâ€™ve put together all the important takeaways from the cabinet meeting.

Annual recruitment calendar

The Telangana government on Tuesday decided to prepare an annual recruitment calendar for recruitment of government employees. The Cabinet, which resolved that an annual recruitment calendar should be prepared for the recruitment after identifying the posts lying vacant and employees recruited based on it, will meet again on Wednesday to take measures to fill up the vacancies and identify the vacant posts. Secretaries of all the departments were directed to come for Wednesday's meeting with all the data and information.

Hyderabadâ€™s drinking water issue

The cabinet discussed the drinking water problem in the municipalities under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad city, and approved a release of Rs 1,200 crore in addition to the funds already allocated. The CM has instructed the officials concerned to take immediate measures for resolving the drinking water problem.

Land pooling guidelines

The Cabinet discussed the land pooling method in the layouts for construction of houses in urban areas of Telangana. The municipal administration officials were directed to finalise the guidelines in this regard.

Reservation for local students

The Cabinet decided to provide 50 per cent reservation to local students in residential schools in their local constituencies. It instructed the officials concerned to invite the local MLA, MPP, ZP Chairman and Municipal Chairman for the monthly meetings of the residential educational institutions without fail.

COVID-19 Pandemic discussed

The Medical and Health Secretary and other officials who have toured seven districts as per the instructions of the Chief Minister, briefed the Cabinet about the COVID-19 situation in the districts. Suggestions were given for the curtailment of the pandemic and other field level observations.

The Cabinet also discussed at length about the availability of oxygen, medicines, and basic infrastructure. The Medical and Health Department officials have briefed the Cabinet about the vaccination, availability of the beds, medicines and preparedness for a possible third wave of Covid. The Cabinet has instructed the Medical and Health Department to take all the precautionary measures including the fever survey as the Cabinet has given all the required permissions.

The State cabinet is scheduled to meet again on Wednesday at 2 PM.

