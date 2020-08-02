Telangana cabinet meet on Aug 5, KCR to discuss Secretariat demolition and COVID-19

The cabinet meeting will deliberate on the COVID-19 situation against the backdrop of a surge in cases as the state's total tally stands at 64,786.

news Politics

The Telangana Cabinet will meet in Hyderabad on August 5 to discuss several crucial issues, including the proposed construction of the new Secretariat complex, the COVID-19 situation and steps to be implemented in the education sector in the backdrop of the pandemic. The meeting, to be presided by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is also expected to deliberate on regulated farming suggested by the government, besides other issues, and take decisions accordingly, an official release said on Saturday.

The Telangana High Court had recently dismissed a petition challenging the demolition of the old state Secretariat buildings in Hyderabad. Work on bringing down these buildings is underway to pave the way for construction of a new Secretariat complex.

KCR had recently examined the designs for the proposed new complex and suggested several changes. The state government had earlier indicated that the new Secretariat, to come up in about seven lakh sq ft, would cost around Rs 400 crore and had decided to equip it with state-of-the-art connectivity and other features.

The cabinet meeting will deliberate on the COVID-19 situation against the backdrop of a surge in cases. As on Friday night, the tally stood at 64,786.

While the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the epicentre of the virus spread in the state, continues to report a high number of cases, there has been a sharp rise in the number of cases being reported from different districts, including Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Warangal Urban and Karimnagar.

Out of the 2,083 fresh cases reported in a 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday night, 578 were from the GHMC, followed by Ranga Reddy (228) and Medchal-Malkajgiri (197) districts, the bulletin said.

In another development, the government had recently suggested that farmers take up regulated farming, whereby they cultivate crops with high market demand rather than producing the same crop in excess. This issue is also expected to be discussed during the cabinet meeting.

IANS inputs