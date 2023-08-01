Telangana Cabinet decides to merge TSRTC with govt, 43k staff to become govt employees

Telangana IT, Industries and Commerce Minister KTR told media persons that the decision to merge TSRTC with the state government was taken to strengthen the public transport system.

The Telangana Cabinet decided on Monday, July 31 to merge the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) with the state government as a result of which 43,373 workers of TSRTC will be recognised as state government employees. The Cabinet, at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, constituted a sub-committee comprising officials to frame the guidelines. A Bill in this regard will be introduced in the Assembly session, beginning on August 3.

Telanganaâ€™s IT, Industries and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao told media persons that the decision was taken to protect the TSRTC as a social obligation and to strengthen the public transport system.

The Cabinet also decided to expand Hyderabad Metro at a cost of Rs 60,000 crore in next three to four years. A double-decker Metro line will be laid from Jubilee Bus Station to Thumkunta and Patny to Kandlakoya at Outer Ring Road (ORR).

KTR said that while one level will be for motor vehicles, the second level will be for Metro trains. Hyderabad Metro will also be extended from Isnapur to Miyapur, Miyapur to Lakdikapul, LB Nagar to Pedamberpet, Uppal to Bibinagar, Kottur to Shadnagar and Uppal to ECIL.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities have been asked to prepare detailed project reports and submit them for government approval. A metro rail has also been planned around the 159-km Outer Ring Road. The Hyderabad Metro Rail and the Municipal Administration Department have been asked to prepare detailed project reports.

KTR asked for the Union governmentâ€™s cooperation in executing the project. He remarked that even if the present Union government failed to cooperate, the next government would extend the help. He said he predicted that a coalition government will come to power at the Union government next year in which BRS will have a key role.