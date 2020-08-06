Telangana Cabinet approves draft policy to provide more jobs to local residents

The Cabinet also decided to form a special welfare policy for migrant workers after witnessing the troubles faced by them during the Lockdown period.

news Jobs

The Telangana Cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft policy under which a majority share of employment would be given to the local residents in industries established in the state. The Cabinet headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao discussed the draft policy prepared by the industries department, headed by Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

The Cabinet felt that the local residents in the state should have more opportunities in the industries that are being set up in the state. It also decided to give incentives to the industries that provide more job opportunities to the local residents.

The Cabinet also approved a grid policy (Growth in dispersion) policy that promotes setting up of IT enterprises across the capital city instead of remaining concentrated in the west zone. The government feels that the IT industry in Hyderabad should not be located at one point but it should spread all over the city.

The Cabinet meeting held at Pragati Bhavan also decided to encourage and promote the use of electrical vehicles to decrease the air pollution in Telangana.

“It was also decided to encourage the production of electric vehicles in the State by giving them incentives. The Cabinet has also cleared the Telangana State Electronic Vehicle and Energy Storage Solution Policy,” the press release from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The Cabinet had also decided to increase the establishment of agriculture-based industries in the state, in order to make agriculture a profitable venture and create more job opportunities. “The Cabinet has appreciated the decision of the CM to have Food Processing Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in the state. The Cabinet felt that the SEZs should be formed to get Minimum support Price for the farmers and to create more job opportunities. It decided to bring in a comprehensive policy in this regard. Very soon, ministers and officials will meet and prepare the policy,” the press release said.

Further, the Cabinet decided to form a special welfare policy for the migrant workers after witnessing the troubles faced by them during the lockdown. They also approved the TS-B PASS (Telangana Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System) policy simplifying the building construction permissions.