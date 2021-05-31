Telangana cabinet announces slew of measures: Hyderabadâ€™s necklace road to be renamed

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called for a cabinet meeting on May 30 to discuss several issues including the extension of the lockdown in the state.

The Telangana cabinet met on Sunday at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad, led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The meeting was held at length, and several decisions were taken after discussions. As of 5.30 pm on May 30, Telangana reported 1,801 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state presently stands at 35,042. Here are some of the important decisions taken by the state cabinet

1) The state cabinet has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown for another ten days from May 31. As part of this, the cabinet decided that a relaxation period should be given from 6 am to 1 pm. For those who go out during the relaxation period to come back home, a one-hour grace period till 2 pm is given. From 2 pm to 6 am the next morning, lockdown would be implemented strictly, the cabinet decided.

2) The cabinet decided to allow registration of lands, properties under the Stamps and Registration department and vehicles registration under the Transport Department on working days during the lockdown.

3) The COVID-19 situation in the state was discussed in detail. The cabinet reviewed the spread of the virus, the treatment being offered and the measures being taken to contain the virus. The cabinet was informed by the Medical and Health department officials that coronavirus cases are gradually decreasing in the state.

4) The cabinet has instructed that the state Health Secretary along with the Medical and Health officials should visit places like Madhira, Sathupalli, Alampur, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Maktal, Nagarjuna Sagar, Kodad, Huzurabad where the COVID-19 spread is more. The visit will be to review the situation and take necessary measures.

5) The state cabinet also instructed officials concerned to be alert following the reports that there is a possibility of a third wave and directed officials to prepare proper action plans.

6) The cabinet approved the decision taken by the government to start medical colleges along with the nursing colleges at Nagar Kurnool, Wanaparthy, Jagityal, Sangareddy, Mahabubabad and Kothagudem.

7) The cabinet has decided to construct a super specialty hospital in Warangal in the premises of the existing Warangal Jail. The cabinet instructed the Home Department to shift the prisoners from the Warangal Jail to other jails and hand over the premises to the Medical and Health department in a monthâ€™s time.

8) The cabinet also decided to select a sprawling area near Mamnoor and construct a jail with all the latest amenities. The cabinet has instructed the Home Department to prepare proposals for the construction.

9) The cabinet also decided to vaccinate the students going abroad for higher studies on priority, based on their admission letters. The cabinet has instructed the Medical and Health department to prepare the guidelines in this regard.

10) The cabinet also approved the state governmentâ€™s decision to extend the existing BC reservation for another 10 years.

11) The cabinet has decided to rename Hyderabadâ€™s Necklace Road as PV Narasimha Rao (PVNR) Marg to commemorate the end of Late PV Narasimha Raoâ€™s centenary celebrations.

12) The cabinet also decided to celebrate the State Formation Day following all COVID-19 Guidelines all over the state with a limited presence of people. It is decided that in the districts Ministers will pay tributes to the martyrs and the National Flag would be hoisted.

13) The cabinet also discussed farmers and agriculture in the advent of the monsoon season. The cabinet expressed happiness over the state recording 3 crore tonnes of paddy production for two crops last year. The cabinet instructed the officials concerned to ensure the supply of quality seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides as required by farmers. The cabinet directed the Agriculture Department to get its policies finalised on the matter.

14) The state cabinet has instructed the Agriculture, Home, Intelligence departments to take stringent action against those manufacturing spurious seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides. The cabinet decided to sanction two Additional Director posts in the Agriculture Department in tune with the extent of agriculture increasing in the state. The cabinet instructed officials to identify lands to set up food processing zones and nine to 10 â€˜food Ã§lustersâ€™ to set up food processing units.

15) The cabinet suggested that Rythu Bandhu samities should be activated and farmers training programs should be conducted regularly, which Rythu Bandhu samitis presidents and district agriculture officers should attend.

16) The cabinet instructed officials to create awareness among the farmers about cultivating Red Gram, Paddy, and Cotton during the Monsoon season.

17) The cabinet has discussed the matter pertaining to the Union government not procuring the entire paddy in the state and expressed its dissatisfaction over the Centreâ€™s attitude. The cabinet has decided to write a letter to the PM in this regard.

18) The Cabinet expressed satisfaction that over 87% of paddy procurement has happened so far and instructed the Civil Supplies department to complete the process in the next four to five days. The cabinet also discussed the demand for the fine variety of rice in the markets. The cabinet estimated that since the demand for rice in the neighbouring states decreased, it is better to go in for cotton than paddy in the future, as it would get more profits. The cabinet suggested to the Agriculture Department to encourage red gram cultivation as it had more demand in the market.

19) The cabinet also approved the state governmentâ€™s decision to extend Rythu Bandhu assistance from June 15 to 25 and deposit money in the farmers' accounts as was done last summer. The cabinet instructed the revenue and Agriculture Departments to update the details of lands, which moved from Part B to A. The cabinet also asked the officials to focus more on increasing the strength of the soil.

20) The cabinet also discussed the measures taken to get over the economic crisis sparked due to COVID-19. The cabinet has instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to initiate measures to sell government lands and houses under the Housing Board.



