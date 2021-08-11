Telangana businessman murdered, body dumped in his car and set on fire

The Medak police have identified the accused and said that some financial issues were the motive behind the murder.

A person was murdered and his body was set ablaze in his car in Telangana's Medak district. The victim's charred remains were found in a Honda City car on the outskirts of Mangalparthy village of Veldurthy mandal in Telangana’s Medak district on Tuesday. The police later identified the body as that of the car owner Dharmakar Srinivas (45), a businessman and resident of Medak town. Srinivas' family members could not initially identify the body and police sent the remains for a DNA test. People of Mangalparthy village on Tuesday found a burnt car close to the forest area. They saw charred remains of a body in the car's boot and alerted the police.

Toopran DSP Kiran Kumar and other officials rushed to the spot and began an investigation. The car owner was identified on the basis of the engine number. Preliminary investigations revealed that Srinivas, owner of a cinema theatre in Medak town, had left home on Monday afternoon, telling his family members that he was going to Tirupati with his friends. They told police that attempts to contact Srinivas on Monday night were in vain as his mobile phone was switched off.

Speaking to the media, Srinivas’ brother had earlier said, “My brother had told me about some financial transactions. There were people who owed him money. He had once mentioned that he was owed around Rs 1.5 crore.” Medak police released a statement on Wednesday, August 11 which read, “From the course of investigation it has been found that three people are being suspected to have murdered Srinivas and then dumped his body in the boot of the car and then doused it with petrol and set the car on fire with the intention of leaving no trace of evidence. Financial issues between the accused and the victim are believed to be the motive behind the murder. The Toopran police have made major progress in the case and have identified the accused within 24 hours of the incident.”

(With agency inputs)