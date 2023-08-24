Telangana BJP workers demand fulfillment of 2018 poll promises, clash with BRS

BJP workers asked for the poll promises made during the 2018 elections to be fulfilled, and called for a dharna at the MLAâ€™s camp office.

news news

Workers of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed outside BRS MLA Vinay Bhaskarâ€™s camp office in Hanamkonda on Thursday, August 24. BJP workers demanded that the double bedroom units promised under the Dignity housing scheme be allocated. They also asked for the poll promises made during the 2018 elections to be fulfilled, and called for a dharna at the MLAâ€™s camp office.

According to visuals that surfaced in the media, the BJP workers tried to break through the fence erected outside the MLAâ€™s camp office, while BRS workers retaliated. Both the groups were seen attacking each other with sticks, while some also pelted stones. BJP workers told the media that three protesters suffered injuries.

The protesters were detained by the police who reached the spot. Officials told TNM that one police personnel was also injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, in Karimnagar, a tense situation was reported between BJP activists and the police when BJP workers tried to stage a protest in front of Minister Gangula Kamalakarâ€™s residence. A similar situation was reported in Rajanna Sircilla district also.

Earlier this month, Union Minister and BJP state President Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders were detained by the police in the outskirts of Hyderabad. Several BJP leaders were put under house arrest, including BJP national vice-president DK Aruna, MLA Eatala Rajender, former MP Jitehender Reddy, and former MLC Ramachandra Rao. The detainment and house arrests were made when the Minister was on his way to inspect the progress at the double bedroom housing site under Dignity Housing scheme at Batasingaram in the outskirts of Hyderabad.