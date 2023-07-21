Telangana BJP President Kishan Reddy detained by police

BJP state President Kishan Reddy, BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao, ex-MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and others were detained on the outskirts of Hyderabad as they were heading towards Batasingaram to inspect the housing project site.

news Politics

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism and Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana state president G Kishan Reddy was taken into preventive custody near the Shamshabad Airport on Thursday July, 20, following his attempt to inspect the construction of houses for the poor under a 2BHK housing scheme.

His colleagues Raghunandan Rao, and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy were also detained by the police.

Alleging that the BRS government had failed to deliver on its promise to build houses for the poor, a delegation of 60 leaders led by Kishan Reddy had planned to see the progress of the work at Batasingaram, outskirts of Hyderabad, which is one of the sites for the housing project. However, police denied them permission to visit the village and put several BJP leaders under house arrest including BJP national vice-president DK Aruna, MLA Eatala Rajender, former MP Jitehender Reddy and former MLC Ramachandra Rao.

The Rachakonda police stopped Kishan Reddy and others when they were proceeding towards Batasingaram. In response to the police action, Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders staged a sit-in protest on the road unconcerned about the rains.The police who detained them, escorted the leaders back to the BJP office in Nampally.

Speaking to the media at the BJP office, he said, “I wanted to inspect the site as the works were put on hold for a long time. I went there as a responsible minister. But the police had chased me from the airport. Am I a terrorist or an anti-social element?’” the minister asked.

The Union Minister earlier condemned the house arrest of his party leaders. "It yet again exposes the tyrannical rule under BRS. High-handedness and muzzling of opposition voices has become the hallmark of KCR govt,” he said

Telangana state BJP official spokesperson NV Subhash condemned the high handedness of police and accused the police of becoming pawns in the hands of BRS leaders. He alleged that the CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) government is trying to suppress the voice of opposition party leaders who have democratic right to visit any place or inspect any ongoing construction work being carried out by the BRS government,” he stated in a press release. He demanded immediate release of leaders who were detained since Wednesday night.