Telangana BJP suspends leader for meeting CM KCR

Koneru Satyanarayana, the former BJP president of Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district, had called on CM KCR following an invitation to join the ruling BRS.

news POLITICS

The Telangana unit of BJP on Tuesday, August 22, suspended Koneru Satyanarayana (Chinni), the party's Bhadradri Kothagudem district president, after he attended a meeting with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The state unit of the party announced Chinni’s suspension for “violating party rules” and for “indulging in anti-party activities.”

The suspension will come into effect immediately, BJP state general secretary G Pramender Reddy said in a statement. The BJP took the action after Chinni met CM KCR in Hyderabad late Monday after the latter had invited him to join the state's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Chinni is likely to announce his resignation from BJP later in the day. He is likely to join the BRS on Friday or Saturday.

He had contested from Kothagudem Assembly constituency as a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate in 2014 and lost. He joined the BJP in 2017.