Telangana BJP members and cops clash over alleged illegal occupation of tribal land

The BJP members alleged that the tribal lands are being illegally occupied by a private company.

news Clash

The BJP cadres in Telangana clashed with the police after the former tried to destroy the sheds constructed in the disputed land. The BJP members alleged that the tribal lands are being illegally occupied by a private company. The incident took place on Sunday at Peddaveedu in Mathampalli village in Telangana.

Tension mounted on Sunday as the BJP cadre ventured into the site even as the police tried to prevent them. Soon, the police resorted to baton charge to disperse BJP workers. The incident took place during the 'Girijan Bharosa Yatra' ( a protest tour to protect tribal lands), which was being spearheaded by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and other top leaders of the BJP.

The party workers removed the sheds erected on the land by a private company. When police tried to stop the BJP activists, the latter reportedly resorted to stone pelting, injuring four police officers. The police then reportedly resorted to baton charge to disperse the protesters.

The tribals alleged land grabbing in survey number 540 of the village revenue limits. The BJP alleged that tribal lands were illegally given to private persons with the help of local TRS MLA Saidi Reddy.

Several police officials, including Kodada Town Sub-Inspector Kranti Kumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Raghu, were injured following the stone-pelting by cadres. The shed at the controversial site was partially damaged.

The district Superintendent of Police (SP) said that they will register cases against the rioters as per the law and take up the investigation.

Meanwhile, Sanjay condemned the police lathi charge. He said that the BJP will continue to fight for the rights of tribals of Gurrampodu Thanda, whose lands were illegally and allegedly occupied by TRS leaders.

Sanjay said BJP will not allow the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government to suppress people's voice.

The BJP leader took to Twitter to mount a scathing attack on TRS. He suggested that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should present a separate budget for lathis and jails. "TRS government calls it friendly police but in practice, it is lathi police," he said.

Referring to the TRS partyâ€™s election symbol (car), Bandi Sanjay said the time has come to scrap the car. "The Union government has made legislation to scrap cars, which have become 20 years old. TRS car is also completing 20 years. This should also be scrapped," he said.