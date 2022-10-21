Telangana BJP leader quits alleging party distributing money in bye-polls

In a letter to BJP's Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Sravan conveyed his decision to resign from primary membership of the party.

news Politics

Senior leader Dasoju Sravan on Friday, October 21 quit the Bharatiya Janata Party in protest against the alleged distribution of money, meat and liquor among voters in Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana by the party. Hours later, he joined the TRS in the presence of TRS working president KT Rama Rao and cabinet minister Srinivas Goud. His resignation came less than three months after he quit the Congress party and joined the BJP.

Sravan, a former national spokesman of the Congress party, joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) along with former Legislative Council chairman K Swamy Goud, who too had quit the BJP. In a letter to BJP's Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Sravan conveyed his decision to resign from primary membership of the party. He alleged that the BJP is distributing money, meat and liquor among voters in Munugode Assembly constituency, where a bye-election is scheduled on November 3.

Sravan wrote that he had joined the BJP with least expectations but was disappointed over the directionless politics pursued by the party. He said BJP promised to do alternative politics but its approach in the Munugode bye-election was disgusting.

He alleged that BJP with no social responsibility was resorting to distribution of money bags, encouraging big contractors and pursuing investment politics. "In such a situation it has become evident that there is no room for a leader like me coming from a weaker section of the society," he said.

It was on August 5 that Sravan had resigned from the Congress party. Alleging that there is total disorder in the party under the leadership of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy, he had said that he was not ready to live like a slave in the organisation and hence decided to resign.

He recalled that he joined the Congress party in 2014 out of gratitude to Sonia Gandhi for carving out Telangana state. Sravan said he strived hard to reach the position of party's national spokesperson. He alleged that after Revanth Reddy became PCC president, the party started giving priority to leaders on the basis of caste and money power.

He later joined the BJP at a programme in New Delhi in the presence of BJP general secretary in-charge of Telangana Tarun Chugh. He had claimed that only BJP can provide an alternative to the TRS. Sravan has been with the TRS too previously.

With IANS inputs