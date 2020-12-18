Telangana BJP chief visits Bhagyalakshmi temple with new GHMC corporators

Bandi Sanjay was also accompanied by Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh, along with as many as 48 corporators and party cadres.

Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay visited Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar along with newly elected Corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday morning. Bandi Sanjay was also accompanied by Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh, along with as many as 48 corporators and party cadres.

Security was tightened up by the local police to prevent any untoward incidents in view of the visit. The police have not placed any restrictions at the temple premises and allowed the BJP leaders to pay a visit to the temple.

The BJP leaders have taken oath following the puja and rituals, and Bandi Sanjay said that they're blessed to have the opportunity to pay a visit to the temple.

The oath was recited by 48 corporators, which asserted that they will be available for the people and does not indulge in irregularities. The Corporators said they will work for the development of their divisions on a priority basis.

Bandi Sanjay said that they have won the 48 seats with the blessings of goddess Bhagyalakshmi.

BJP president Bandi Sanjay, speaking to the media, lashed out at TRS and the AIMIM, claiming that they are hurting the sentiments of the majority community in Hyderabad.

"People of Hyderabad have acknowledged the need to elect the BJP candidates and gave the mandate to the BJP by electing them to 48 seats," Sanjay said.

He further added, "The government should remind that encroaching on properties related to Hindu Dharmik organisations and temples will attract the same level of opposition."

Bandi Sanjay alleged that Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM party has halted the development of the old city and he asked the people of the old city area to think about why the region is not seeing any development.

The Bhagyalakshmi temple, for the last one month in the backdrop of GHMC elections, saw the several visits by politicians, especially from the BJP government. During the campaign, Bandi Sanjay visited the temple alleging that CM KCR was spreading lies about the BJP-led Union government.

Incidentally, BJP leaders chose to visit the temple on Friday claiming it as an auspicious day, as on the same day, the area witnesses huge gatherings as people come to offer prayers at Mecca Masjid premises in Charminar area.