Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay launches Praja Sangrama Yatra from Charminar

The padayatra will be organised in four phases until the Assembly elections in 2023.

The narrow by-lanes of Charminar witnessed a sea of saffron on Saturday as BJP's Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay launched his padayatra, Praja Sangrama Yatra. The padayatra was launched from Bhagyalaxmi temple abutting Hyderabad’s historic Charminar. The BJP has time and again projected the Bhagyalakshmi temple as the epicentre of their politics.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP National General Secretary in-charge for Telangana Tarun Chugh, BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr K Laxman, party's National Vice President DK Aruna and other leaders were also present at the launch. Addressing the meeting, G Kishen Reddy recalled unfulfilled promises of the TRS and said, “The MIM party and the TRS party together stopped the metro from coming to the old city. The TRS is playing to the tunes of the MIM. The upcoming Huzurabad elections are giving sleepless nights to KCR. He is trying his best to ensure Eatala Rajender and BJP’s defeat…. Whatever you do, the BJP will hoist the saffron flag in Huzurabad.”

As Bandi Sanjay came forward to address the program, he began by raising Vande Mataram slogans. Sanjay, also a Member of Parliament, has announced that his walkathon is aimed at highlighting the failures of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government during the last seven years and to achieve what he calls a 'democratic Telangana'.

Drone visuals provided by the party showed thousands had gathered to be part of the launch. Bandi Sanjay symbolically blew the conch and later addressed the gathering. Slogans of ‘Jai Sriram’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ echoed in the streets of Charminar as an ocean of people gathered together to support the party chief.

The party has scheduled the padyatra in four phases till the next Assembly elections in 2023. The first phase launched on Saturday will cover 750 km across erstwhile districts of Ranga Reddy, Medak, Nizamabad and Karimnagar. The padyatra will conclude on October 2 at Huzurabad, where by-elections are due. The party chief plans to cover around 10 kms daily. The route of the padayatra will be changed according to when the Huzurabad bye-election is announced.

The padyatra was earlier postponed twice. It was originally scheduled to start on August 9 but was postponed to August 24 due to the Parliament session. It was pushed again to August 28 due to the death of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and the three-day mourning.

During the padyatra, Sanjay will interact with people to know their problems and will also receive their representations. He will also highlight various schemes being implemented by the Narendra Modi government. The BJP leader will also explain the vision of the party and the schemes to be implemented if it is voted to power in the next elections.

The padyatra will be significant in view of the upcoming by-election to Huzurabad Assembly constituency. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Eatala Rajender, who also quit the ruling TRS after being dropped from the state Cabinet by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in May. Rajender, who has joined BJP, will be contesting the by-polls as the candidate of the national party.



(With IANS inputs)

