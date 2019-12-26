Telangana BJP calls KCR ‘anarchist like the AIMIM’ after Owaisi appeals to stop NPR work

Politics

“BJP strongly condemns both KCR & Asaduddin's attempts to indulge in hate politics and create communal unrest in the state of Telangana,” the BJP said in its statement.

The Telangana BJP on Thursday termed the state’s ruling party TRS as “anti-institutional and anarchist” just like the AIMIM, after the AIMIM appealed to the TRS to stop work on the National Population Register (NPR).

“BJP considers TRS & MIM as conjoined twins and are inseparable. Both KCR & Asaduddin are speaking and acting in cohesion against Narendra Modi government's initiatives in the larger interest of national security,” the BJP said in a statement.

During a meeting between TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (who led a delegation of Muslim community leaders), KCR reportedly expressed his intention to call for a national all-party meet on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“BJP strongly condemns both KCR & Asaduddin's attempts to indulge in hate politics and create communal unrest in the state of Telangana,” the BJP said in its statement. \

It further stated that it wants people of the state to take cognisance of the attempt by parties to “obfuscate national laws and policies meant for national security for petty minority appeasement politics.”

After his meeting with KCR, Owaisi said that the delegation informed KCR that the NPR was the first step towards the NRC, following which KCR was reportedly 'sympathetic' towards their cause and sought two days time to inform the TRS’s stand.

“NPR is the first step towards NRC. We have informed the Chief Minister about it. We urged him to stay implementation of National Population Register (NPR) on the lines of the Kerala government. We gave the order copy of Kerala," Owaisi told reporters.

Amid protests over the NRC and CAA, the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala on Friday said it has ordered a stay on all activities in connection with the NPR, scheduled early next year in the state, considering 'apprehensions' of the public that it would lead to NRC. Kerala is the second state after West Bengal to have ordered a stay on NPR activities.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 3,941.35 as funding for the NPR, and Rs 8,754.23 crore for the 2021 Census.

With inputs from PTI