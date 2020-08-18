Telangana Assembly session to begin on September 7

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked the Legislative Affairs Minister and Legislature Secretary to make arrangements for conducting the session as per the COVID-19 norms.

The Telangana Assembly's monsoon session will start on September 7, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced on Monday. The Chief Minister took the decision after consultation with his cabinet colleagues at his official residence Pragati Bhavan in Begumpet. Since various key issues regarding the state need to be debated and decided, Rao directed that the session be conducted for 20 days. KCR said that the session should have at least 15 working days.

He asked the ministers and officials to get ready for the ensuing session. He said various bills and resolutions would be tabled during the session and announcements would be made on key policy issues. Rao asked Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy and Legislature Secretary Narasimha Charyulu to make arrangements for conducting the session while ensuring physical distancing as per the COVID-19 norms.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also reviewed the rain and flood situation in the state on Monday and directed the officials to undertake rescue and relief operations on a war footing. He directed the official machinery to be on high alert as the state was experiencing heavy rainfall and floods and take the necessary measures to prevent any loss to property or lives.

As â€˜heavyâ€™ to â€˜very heavyâ€™ rains may continue to lash the state in the next three to four days, all the precautionary measures should be put in place, he said, asking officials to set up control rooms wherever necessary and monitor the situation round the clock.

He said reports should be obtained on the situation on a daily basis from villages and urban areas and action should be taken on their basis.He held a special review on the situation prevailing in Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Karimnagar, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Bhoopal Pally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and other districts where there was heavy rainfall and flash floods.

The Chief Minister said that heavy floods may occur in Godavari river and asked the officials to identify the low-lying villages and shift people from these areas to safer places. "If Godavari gets floodwater, Bhadrachalam town may face problems. Take measures that water does not stagnate in the town," he said.

Asking the officials to set up special relief camps in the areas where there was danger from the floodwater, he directed the ministers and public representatives to stay wherever they are and monitor the relief measures.