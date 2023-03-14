Telangana announces half-day classes for schools from March 15

Annually, the state announces this owing to summerâ€™s scorching heat.

The Telangana government has announced that schools will function only half day starting from 15th March to 24th April. Annually, the state announces this owing to summerâ€™s scorching heat.

The government order, addressed to Regional Joint Directors and District Education Officers in the state said, "The schools that is primary, upper primary and high school under all managements that is government, government aided, and private management shall function from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and mid day meals shall we provided at 12:30 p.m."

Special classes for tenth standard students would however continue, in view of their SSC preparation. The students are going to take their exams in the month of April and schools that are functioning as SSC centers will continue to function from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The order further added, "All the Regional Joint Directors of school education and District Education Officers in the state or nearby directed to communicate the above orders to the school functioning under all managements and monitor the implementation."