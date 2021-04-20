Telangana announces 10-day night curfew from April 20

The night curfew will be in place till 5 am on May 1.

news Coronavirus

The Telangana government on Tuesday announced a night curfew across the state from 9 pm to 5 am for the next ten days. This will come into effect from 9 pm on April 21 and will be in place till 5 am on May 1. All offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants, etc. shall close at 8 pm, except for hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with supply of essential services, the government said in a release.

Those exempted from the night curfew include print and electronic media, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT enabled services, petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution, water supply and sanitation, cold storage and warehousing services, private security services, and production units or services which require continuous process.

Delivery of all goods through e-commerce will be allowed and only a certain category of people will be allowed to move around after 9 pm. These include those working in essential services and government officials. Private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and providers of other hospital services will be allowed to move around but will have to produce a valid identity card

Pregnant women and patients for the purpose of receiving medical care, and persons coming from/going to airports, railway stations, bus stands will be allowed to move out on production of a valid ticket. Public transport services, including autos and taxis, shall be allowed to function but only for the transportation of people who are exempted from the night curfew.

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential and non-essential goods. No separate permission/pass will be required for such a movement, the government said.

This order comes a day after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He has mild symptoms and a release from the government on Monday said that he is presently in his farmhouse in Gajwel and his health is being monitored by a team of doctors.

On Monday, the High Court had given a 48-ultimatum to the Telangana government to intensify the restrictions in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Telangana as part of the second wave. The High Court had directed the state government to take a decision about night curfew or weekend lockdown in the state as a step towards controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As on Monday night, the state reported 5,926 fresh COVID-19 cases, while Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 793 cases. NeighbouringMedchal-Malkajgiri has reported 488 cases and Rangareddy has seen 455 cases.