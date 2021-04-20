Hyderabad Metro modifies last train timings as night curfew imposed in Telangana

The Telangana government on Tuesday announced a night curfew across the state, after the High Court gave the state a 48-hour ultimatum.

The Hyderabad Metro has announced that it will operate its last train at 7.45 pm from all terminal stations, and these trains will reach the destination stations before 8.45 pm. This is in accordance with the state government's decision to impose a night curfew across the state from April 20 to April 30, from 9 pm to 5 am. The Metro has also said that there will be no change in timings as far it's first train at 6.30 am is concerned. All Metro passengers have been asked to strictly abide by COVID-19 regulations, wear face masks, maintain social distancing and to do regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening.

The Telangana government on Tuesday announced a night curfew across the state, after the High Court gave the state a 48-hour ultimatum. All offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants, etc. shall close at 8 pm, except for hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with supply of essential services, the government said in a release. The night curfew shall come into effect immediately and remain in force till 5 am on May 1.

Those exempted from the night curfew include print and electronic media, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT enabled services, petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution, water supply and sanitation, cold storage and warehousing services, private security services, and production units or services which require continuous process.

Delivery of all goods through e-commerce will be allowed and only a certain category of people will be allowed to move around after 9 pm. These include those working in essential services and government officials. Private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and providers of other hospital services will be allowed to move around but will have to produce a valid identity card

Pregnant women and patients for the purpose of receiving medical care, and persons coming from/going to airports, railway stations, bus stands will be allowed to move out on production of a valid ticket. Public transport services, including autos and taxis, shall be allowed to function but only for the transportation of people who are exempted from the night curfew.

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential and non-essential goods. No separate permission/pass will be required for such a movement, the government said.

This order comes a day after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tested positive for the novel coronavirus.