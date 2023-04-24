Telangana: Amit Shah demands judicial probe into TSPSC leak scam

The Union Minister also promised to end “unconstitutional” Muslim reservation in dignity housing scheme and education.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, April 23 demanded Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to appoint a sitting judge of the High Court to probe the State Public Service Commission paper leak. He threatened that if the Chief Minister fails to do so, they will launch an investigation into the scam and arrest everyone involved, when BJP forms the government in Telangana.

Slamming KCR for failing to conduct the examination smoothly, he said that the Chief Minister has no right to remain in the post. “Whoever was behind the scam, who ruined the lives of the youth, will be targeted specifically and put behind the bars when we come to power,” Amit Shah said while addressing the gathering at Chevella.

The Union Minister had visited Telangana as part of the Parliament Pravas Yojana.

In the TSPSC scam which came to light last month, it was found that two staff members –TSPSC assistant section officer (ASO) P Praveen Kumar (32) and network administrator A Raja Sekhar–had stolen the question papers and sold them to several aspirants. A Special Investigation Team is probing the leakage. So far 19 persons have been arrested in the scam. Following the leak, the exams were cancelled.

Insinuating that KCR was behind the TSPSC scam, the Union Home Minister said that the Chief Minister cannot evade his responsibility without conducting a proper investigation into the matter. “The lives of more than 55,000 youth have been ruined. KCR, remember that in the upcoming elections, these youth will have their revenge,” he said referring to the TSPSC aspirants.

Condemning the recent arrest of BJP Telangana president by the Warangal police, the Union Minister accused that the State police has been “completely politicized.”

“The entire administration is completely politicized, and even the welfare schemes which Modi ji has brought in do not reach the grassroots,” Shah alleged.

Bandi Sanjay was arrested earlier this month for allegedly conspiring to defame the government by orchestrating the paper leak of Class 10 exam. The arrest of Sanjay, who is also a Member of Parliament, led to an ugly confrontation between the BJP and the Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath. Shah also claimed that KCR acts on the directions of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Shah yet again targeted the KCR government not observing ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ at the behest of Owaisi.

“Elect BJP to power and we will celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day in Hyderabad’s Parade Ground. We do not fear the Majlis. Majlis are a burden to you, not for us,” Shah said.

The Union Minister said that the Muslim reservation in the dignity housing was ‘unconstitutional’ and promised to end it when their party forms the government. “These rights are reserved for the SCs, STs and the OBCs.”

Alleging that KCR’s family members were involved in various kinds of corruption, the Union Minister claimed that the name change of Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi, was merely to divert people’s attention. “KCR, in Telangana itself your ambitions will come to an end. What are you talking about national politics? The PM’s seat is not vacant. In 2024, Narendra Modi will yet again become the Prime Minister with a huge majority.”