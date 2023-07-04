Telangana: Alleged Shivaji statue desecration triggers Hindu-Muslim clashes in Gajwel

Gajwel town in Siddpet district lies in Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Raoâ€™s constituency and is witnessing a bandh on July 4 following the clashes.

The alleged public desecration at the base of a Shivaji statue resulted in a clash between Hindus and Muslims in Gajwel town, Siddipet district, of Telangana on Monday, July 3. Hindu organisations across Gajwel have called for a bandh in protest against the desecration on Tuesday, July 4.

Meanwhile, three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, while two other FIRs have been booked against several Muslims.

According to the FIR, Mohammed Imran, a resident of Sangapur, intentionally insulted Hindu icons with the intent to provoke communal sentiments at 7 pm on Monday, July 3. Following this, Siddipet Superintendent of Police N Shwetha told TNM that the complainant, Pitla Kumar and members of the Bhagat Youth Association registered a complaint at the Gajwel police station at 8 pm and a case was duly registered under Sections 294 (performing obscene acts and songs), 294 (b) (singing, reciting or uttering obscene song, ballad or words in public place), 295 (a) (deliberate intent to outrage religious feelings), 504 (insulting someone to provoke) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Following the complaint, Imran has been arrested.

Several videos emerging on social media show Imran with a torn shirt, being paraded around the town by an angry mob.

In a separate FIR, 40-year-old Mallu Goud, employed as an electrician in Gajwel, lodged a petition claiming that on his way back home from the police station after Imranâ€™s arrest, at around 8:30 pm, people related to Imran intercepted and abused him and also allegedly beat him up. Police officials said that the identity of the attackers was yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 294 (b) (singing, reciting or uttering any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 295 (A) (deliberate intent to outrage religious feelings), 143 (unlawful assembly) read with section 149 (offence committed by member who is part of an unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

At 12:30 in the night, Gajwel police station received a third complaint saying that at 10 pm, Kashamaina Sandeep was attacked by a mob at Ambedkar Chowrastha and was then seeking treatment from the government hospital. The complainant said that some unidentified Muslim villagers from Sangapur restrained Sandeep, attacked and beat him with a bottle on his head.

Sandeep allegedly sustained injuries to his head and hands and was rescued by his friends Venu and Manohar. A case was booked under sections 188, 143 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder) read with Section 149 (offence committed by a member who is part of unlawful assembly) of the IPC.