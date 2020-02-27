Telangana activist moves human rights body over death of junior college student

Balala Hakkula Sangham also sought action against the policeman who was caught on camera kicking the father of the student while protesting her death.

Child rights organisation Balala Hakkula Sangham (BHS) has filed a complaint with the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), seeking action against the Narayana Residential College for the death of a 17-year-old student. Sandhya Rani, a student of the college in Velimela in Telangana's Sangareddy district, was found dead in her hostel on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, while the college management claimed that it was a suicide, the parents said that their daughter had called and complained of severe fever, days before her death. The organisation argued that considering these circumstances, it should be treated as a case of death due to negligence by the management.

Achyuta Rao, an activist from BHS, also sought action against the policeman in Hyderabad, who was caught on camera kicking the father of the student, while he and other students tried to take her body from the mortuary to the college premises to stage a protest.

"We earnestly pray that the Commission issues directions to the Superintendent of Police of Sangareddy, to initiate action against the policeman who kicked the parents of the deceased girl in an inhuman way, and also to the Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) to initiate action against Narayana Junior College, holding them responsible for the death of the student, due to their negligence," the complaint stated.

Alleging foul play in Sandhya’s death, her kin and some students attempted to take the teenager's body to the premises of the private institute from the Patancheru government hospital on Wednesday. However, the police prevented this, which is when the father was kicked by a policeman. The video of the incident went viral.

Following this, the Sangareddy district police attached the policeman to the headquarters. A departmental inquiry was also ordered.

"But we are demanding that the policeman be removed from service for his inhuman act," Achyuta said.

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy and Minister KT Rama Rao also reacted to the incident.

Will take it to the notice& request Home Minister Mahmood Ali Saab and @TelanganaDGP Garu to review the insensitive handling by these policemen



Showing empathy in times of grief such as this is the basic courtesy that is expected of Govt officials https://t.co/UTd8H8TXh9 — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 26, 2020

It is an unfortunate incident. The concerned police officer has been withdrawn from duties and attached to Hqrs. SP Sangareddy has been directed to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents. @KTRTRS https://t.co/sk7ZYFkXUk — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) February 26, 2020

The police said that on Wednesday, some students barged into the hospital, pushed aside doctors and medical staff and brought out the freezer box containing the body to take it to the institute to stage a protest. The police then stepped in and attempted to stop them from doing so.

A case has been registered against the students on charges of unlawful assembly, obstructing public servant from discharge of his duty and vandalism, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Very disturbing... Body of 16-year-old girl who died under suspicious circumstances at private junior college in #Patancheru being shifted at breakneck speed by @TelanganaPolice; girl's father who wanted to stop & ask questions is kicked by the policeman; where is empathy?? @ndtv pic.twitter.com/QcoUsnBuY1 — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) February 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the parents of the girl alleged that the college management did not inform them about their daughter's sickness, as a result of which, she was denied proper treatment.

Based on their complaint, a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the private college management on Tuesday.

With inputs from PTI