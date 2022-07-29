Tejasvi Surya's comment that govt can't give security to all stokes row

Surya, while commenting to a news channel, on BJP activist Praveen Nettaru murder had asked if everyone in the state can be provided with a security guard.

news Controversy

BJP Yuva Morcha President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya's statement asking whether security guards can be provided to everyone has stoked a controversy. The statement comes in the backdrop of the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada district's Bellare in Karnataka.

Former Minister and Congress MLA from Ullal constituency UT Khader slammed Surya for making the statement and said that it showed his immaturity. "... you (Tejasvi Surya), being from the ruling party, are questioning whether security to everyone is possible. It shows your inefficiency and helplessness. People are observing all developments," Khader stated.

Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik also demanded that Surya withdraw his statement. “I condemn his statement. He cannot say that. Once you have received votes from the people and won an election, it is your responsibility to provide safety, security or development for the people.He cannot make such a statement. He should withdraw it.”

Even before his statement to the news channel, a purported audio clip of Surya, saying stones could've been pelted if the current government was run by Congress has leaked was doing the rounds. Congress President DK Shivakumar, reacting to the leaked clip, stated, "Surya has been hatching a well-planned conspiracy for a long time. He has told directly what his party workers should do... he is not behaving like a parliamentarian."

Surya, while commenting on BJP activist Nettaru murder had stated, "In Udaipur, Kanhaiya Lal was killed by those who had come to his shop disguised as customers. Can we provide a security guard to each and everyone in the state?"

"Our responsibility as an organisation is to be sensitive towards Praveen's family. He has a 9-month-old baby. Where should Praveen's family go? For those who come and slit Hindu workers' throats, shouldn't we give a message that Hindu society will stand with the victims?" Surya maintained.

"... It is our duty to protect and help Praveen's family. There is a pattern of forgetting the murders after some time. The cycle repeats every time. If this has to stop, there should be institutional changes in the state," he had stated. He had further said that this case should be considered as an act of terrorism instead of murder and UAPA sections should be slapped.

On Friday morning, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that he was handing over the investigation into the killing of Praveen Nettaru to National Investigation Agency (NIA).