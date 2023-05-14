Teenage girl found dead in residential madrasa in Kerala, relatives allege foul play

The complaint said circumstances surrounding the death of the girl are suspicious and that she was subjected to harassment at the institute.

A 17-year girl was found dead at a residential institution that provides Muslim religious education at Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, May 13. The body of the girl Asmiya was found in the bathroom of the institution identified as Al Aman, reports said. The family members of the girl, who suspect foul play, have filed a complaint with the Balaramapuram police.

Asmiya is the daughter of Rahmath Beevi of Beema Pally in the district. The complaint said circumstances surrounding the death of the girl are suspicious and that she was subjected to harassment at the institute. On Saturday at around 2pm, Asmiya called her mother on the phone and asked her to reach the institution immediately. But the authorities allegedly did not allow her to meet Asmiya. Later, she was informed that her daughter was found dead in the bathroom. The Balaramapuram police have registered a case of unnatural death and have begun a probe.

Vijayakumar, Station House Officer Balaramapuram police station, told TNM that a complaint has been received from the girl's mother. The dead body of the girl was subjected to autopsy at the Medical College Hospital Thiruvananthapuram.

Asmiya, a residential student, had complained about the harassment she faced at the institute after Eid this year.