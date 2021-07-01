Teen who sold flowers while attending online class on phone gets laptop from BBMP chief

Gaurav Gupta said that her perseverance reminded him of events of his own life.

news Human interest

Moved by the desire of a young teenager who sold flowers to earn a living to study, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Gaurav Gupta presented her with a laptop. The 15-year-old girl, Banashankari, sold flowers at the Adishakti temple in Bengaluru, and on June 30, received a laptop Gaurav Gupta at the BBMP’s head office on June 30. A video of Banashankari, who is a Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) student, attending her online classes on phone while selling flowers had also been shared on social media. She has been selling flowers from 6 am to 2 pm as well as in the evening for the past five years.

On Tuesday, Gaurav Gupta spotted Banashankari and talked to her about her studies. Seeing Banashankari’s determination and sincerity, he later promised to buy her a laptop for her online classes. Gaurav Gupta had said that her perseverance reminded him of events of his own life and he expressed his interest in supporting her and easing her hardships.

After Banashankari received the laptop, she told reporters, “I'm feeling extremely happy that he (Gaurav Gupta) helped me. I want to study well and get a good rank. I want to bring a good name to him and my parents by studying well. On the phone, I wasn’t able to listen well and this laptop will be very helpful. He (Gaurav Gupta) told me to study well and become a good student.”

When reporters asked her how her family responded to the incident, she said, “All of them were extremely happy. All of my friends and relatives were also very happy. They encouraged me to study much more.” According to a TNIE report, Banashakari studies at Mitralaya Girls High School, and wants to be a doctor.

“Gaurav Gupta presented the laptop to Banashankari at his office in the presence of her mother and encouraged her to study well and make her parents proud,” said a statement by the BBMP. According to the statement, Gaurav Gupta said that Banashankari had a bright future and hard work and spirit will take her places.