Teen mowed down by crane in Bengaluru, encroachers left no footpath to walk on

Enraged by the incident, residents took to the streets criticising the municipality for allowing the encroachment of footpaths, and for not installing speed bumps on the roadways.

news Accident

A day after a crane ran over her in Bengaluru’s Whitefield, a 19-year-old student succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital in the city on Thursday, November 3. The incident which took place on Wednesday was recorded on the CCTV camera of the Jain Heritage School, the footage of which shows Noor Fiza walking home from the Kannamangala bus stand when a speeding crane mowed her down from behind. Noor, a first year Bcom student, was returning from her college when the mishap occurred. The video shows no sign of a footpath on either side of the road.

Noor, who was critically injured, was reportedly rushed to the Manipal Hospital immediately after the accident. However, she succumbed to her injuries after a day, the police told TNM. The Whitefield traffic police have arrested the driver Periyaswamy and seized the crane. A case on the charges of causing death by negligence, along with rash and negligent driving, have been registered against the driver.

Meanwhile, enraged by the incident, local residents took to the streets criticising the municipality for allowing the encroachment of footpaths, and for not installing speed bumps on the roadways. The protesters held banners seeking justice for Noor, and demanded that the police and local authorities take immediate action against those responsible for the student’s death.

“The crane driver’s reckless driving is not the sole cause for Noor’s death. The footpaths here have been laid incorrectly,” a resident of the area said. He further alleged that the Jain Heritage School, a private school in the area, had encroached upon the footpath and built a park. He added that in the wake of the residents’ protest, the authorities at the Jain Heritage School have agreed to compensate the family for Noor’s death.