Teen from Kerala’s Kozhikode washed away in flash floods, rescue operations on

Fire and Emergency Services along with the Thiruvambady police officials began the rescue operations on Saturday. The search was resumed on Sunday morning.

A 17-year-old boy from Kerala’s Kozhikode district, is suspected to have been washed away by the force of a stream in Koodaranji on Saturday after heavy rainfall resulted in flash floods in the area. The Kozhikode Police are currently searching for the missing boy.

Hani Rahman, a resident of Koodaranji is suspected to have been washed away by the heavy flowing stream while he was sitting on its banks in Koodaranji. According to Thiruvambady Police, the stream is beside the Urumi Power Plant, which ultimately connects to the Iruvazhinji River.

“The stream did not have much water in it before the incident happened. It is a very scenic place, and people in the region used to go and sit there often. We are told that the boy had also gone there along with a few friends of his. He was not able to escape when the water came gushing by,” an official at Thiruvambady Police Station told TNM.

The Fire and Emergency Services personnel along with the Thiruvambady police began searching for the boy on Saturday. The search operation was called off for the night and was resumed on Sunday morning.

With the onset of monsoons, several parts of Kerala had been witnessing heavy rains. Media One reported that parts of many tribal hamlets in Malappuram district were inundated as the water levels in rivers rose on Saturday. Families from tribal hamlets like Mathilmoola and Nambooripotty colonies have been shifted from the place.

For Sunday’s forecast, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for seven districts in the state including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki. Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted in these districts. Yellow warning implies that the concern district authorities remain updated on the weather conditions.

Yellow warnings have also been issued for a few districts in the upcoming days. Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted for Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki for Monday, and on Tuesday yellow warning is issued for Alappuzha district in addition to these three districts.