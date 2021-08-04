Partner

Techno India offers a range of new-age BTech courses for geeky minds: Check here

Techno India is one of the leading private groups of institutions in the eastern part of the country. Operating from Kolkata, the institute has a considerable presence in other parts of the country as well. Approved and recognized by AICTE and UGC, Techno India University has proven its academic brilliance with outstanding faculty and resources.

With the advancement of technology, we have become quite familiar with DevOps, Machine Learning & AI, IoT, Blockchain and more. These technologies have changed the business world completely. IT infrastructure is now accessible on the internet itself.

The job market has also expanded after the evolution of these new age ‘emerging technologies’. To give aspirants the professional expertise they need to step into the related industries, Techno India has come up with full-time B.Sc courses in IT with specializations in.

> Blockchain Technology

> Machine Learning

> Internet of Things (IoT)

> Software Engineering and DevOps

New-Age BTech Courses at Techno India

BSc in IT (Blockchain Technology)

Blockchain technology has become the building block of the IT infrastructure of most companies. Studies state that over 1500 startups are advancing in this domain. This has also increased the number of job openings in this field. This program at Techno India will impart knowledge regarding the relevant domains and various prospects of using the recently emerging Blockchain technology. The syllabus vastly includes the basics of Computer Science with particular attention to Blockchain.

B.Sc in IT (Machine Learning)

Machine Learning is a branch of Computer Science, evolving with time. It is more data-driven, statistical and analytical. ML brings together concepts of computational theories and artificial intelligence. The course is designed to give ideas about Computer Science, Machine Learning and parts of AI as well. This program will enable students to build a career in this high-demand and high potential field.

B.Sc in IT (Internet of Things)

The creation of the present “smart” world is because of the unfolding of IoT technology (IoT). Sensor embedded technologies have taken over all tasks that were previously done manually. Amazon’s Alexa, FasTAG, mobile sensor home lighting solutions are examples of IoT.

This technology has found its usage in every possible field, from medical to military, home to transportation, agriculture to manufacturing. Designing, modelling and implementing these technologies need trained professionals. A degree in B.Sc IT with specialization in IoT from Techno India University can help.

B.Sc in IT (Software Engineering & DevOps)

Software development and Devleopers have made it easy to manage massive databases, the IT infrastructure in totality. It has made the process of setting up infrastructure for organizations a swift and easy task. Techno India's course of B.Sc in IT (Software Engineering & DevOps) will guide students' knowledge regarding Computer Science, Software development and DevOps. It will gradually enable them to design, develop and deploy applications and services on cloud platforms.

Other courses in Emerging Technologies

Techno India University, Kolkata, has partnered with Webel Fujisoft Vara for more courses in emerging technologies. Students can enrol for exclusive full-time programs or short-term certifications. The Centre of Excellence at New Town, Kolkata, is the campus of knowledge for the following programs:

> B.Tech in CSE (Robotics)

> B.Tech in CSE (Blockchain)

> B.Tech in CSE (Cybersecurity)

> B.Tech in ECE (IoT)

> B.Tech in ME (Additive Manufacturing)

> BCA in IoT

> BBA in Data Analytics

Students can apply to the JEE Main exam and score good in the exam to take admission to this university. They can gain hands-on experience through internships and placement opportunities.

Placements at Techno India

Techno India Placement Cell is in charge of the annual placements of the university. Many reputed companies have been a part of the placement drives and have recruited the best brains. The institute also conducts summer and winter training sessions and internship programs for the students. This gives them first-hand experience on the job.

The placement record shows, the highest salary package offered to alumni in 2020 was INR 6 LPA. The average package was around INR 3.5 LPA. The engineering sector has recorded the highest percentage of student placement in the same year. 25% of candidates were recruited in this sector. The IT/ITEs sector showcased 13% placement of students. This includes students who belong to the department of emerging technologies as well.

> TCS

> Accenture

> Microsoft

> IBM

> Wipro

The job market for emerging technologies is pretty huge and is constantly growing. As per Gartner, the job market will expand by millions by 2022. Hence, to get the opportunity to work in these highly demanded fields is what many desire. For professional qualification, Techno India’s courses in emerging technologies are just suitable for you.

