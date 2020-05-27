Techie and lab technician killed in rain-related incidents in Bengaluru

Bengaluru witnessed heavy rains accompanied by strong gusts of wind on Tuesday evening.

Two women in Bengaluru were killed in two separate incidents on Tuesday when sudden heavy rains lashed the city accompanied by strong gusts of wind and thunderstorms.

A 21-year-old woman from Rajarajeswari Nagar in Bengaluru was killed when construction material fell on her. The deceased, R Shilpa, was a resident of Nandini layout and had recently got selected for a job at Tata Consultancy Services.

"The woman was inside her house. The house she lived in had an asbestos sheet as a roof. A parapet wall was constructed above her neighbour's house just two days ago. Due to the wind the loose bricks fell on the roof of her house. First the roof was destroyed and then a brick fell right after on her head. She was watching TV when the incident occurred," BBMP Commissioner Anil told TNM.

She was rushed to the hospital, but was declared brought dead by doctors. Her mother too sustained injuries and received treatment at the hospital.

The Deccan Herald reported that Shilpaâ€™s brother, Dhanush, who is a student in a degree college, was also injured in the incident. He was out clearing rainwater when the construction material fell on him.

The police have registered an FIR against Mahesh, the owner of the under-construction wall.

In another rain-related incident, a 45-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a falling tree. The victim, Hema, was said to have been riding a scooter when a branch fell on her. The incident took place in Begur, close to where Hema was staying.

"The woman is a lab technician. She was returning home on her two wheeler when a branch fell on her and injured her head. The branch also pierced through her body causing a lot of internal injuries. Both women died on the spot," Anil Kumar said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that these rains would continue for the next two days in parts of Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, even as parts of North Karnataka face a heat wave.