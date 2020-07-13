Tech Mahindra facilitates return of over 200 employees and dependents from US

A special chartered flight took off from the United States on July 13 to bring Tech Mahindra employees back to their homes in India.

Atom Coronavirus

Information Technology (IT) services firm Tech Mahindra has facilitated the return of over 210 of its employees and their dependents who were stranded in the United States due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, to their homes in India.

The company said that a special chartered flight from Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas took off on July 13 to bring Tech Mahindra employees back to their homes, and will land in Hyderabad on July 14.

In a statement, CP Gurnani, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tech Mahindra, said, "Ensuring the well-being and safety of our entire employee, customer and partner ecosystem is critical in the collective fight against this global pandemic. Bringing our US-based associates and their dependents back home conveys our commitment towards our core values of ensuring employees’ safety first.

"(It) reiterates Tech Mahindra’s ability to be adaptable and agile in keeping mission-critical systems on for global clients from anywhere in the world, even during times of crisis,” he added.

The company said that with the recent COVID-19 outbreak, it has taken preventive measures which were necessary to ensure the wellness and well-being of its associates.

"Tech Mahindra’s investments over the years in digital collaboration tools combined with a culture of working remotely, has enabled the organisation to prepare for a world where people are physically separated from their workplaces at a large scale," a statement from the company said.

“At Tech Mahindra, health, safety and well-being of our associates is core to our business and Human Resources policies and decisions. Helping our people in the US, and bringing them back home reiterates our allegiance towards our core-values,” Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head of Marketing, Tech Mahindra, said.

Recently, in a move to convey solidarity in the global fight against the coronavirus, the company had temporarily tweaked its brand logo. As part of the move, the 'e' in the logo was boxed inside a house, in line with calls from authorities to stay at home and step out only for essentials.

Earlier this week, another Indian tech giant, Infosys, brought back around 200 people comprising its employees and their families on a chartered flight from the US.

Read: Infosys brings back 200 employees and their families from US on a chartered flight