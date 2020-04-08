Teaser of Vineeth Sreenivasanâ€™s song from â€˜Velleppamâ€™ released

Directed by debutant Praveen Raj Pookkadan, 'Velleppam' is a romantic comedy starring Akshay Radhakrishnan and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles.

Vineeth Sreenivasan is multi-talented and has proved his mettle as a director, producer, actor, dubbing artiste and singer. He began his career as a playback singer way back in 2002 and has rendered several hit songs so far.

The latest song Vineeth has recorded is for Velleppam. A teaser of the song was released on Tuesday and as usual he has done a great job, making fans wait in anticipation for the full song.

Directed by debutant Praveen Raj Pookkadan, Velleppam is a romantic comedy starring Akshay Radhakrishnan and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The film also has an impressive supporting cast with Roma Asrani staging a comeback after a two-year hiatus, and Shine Tom Chacko. While Roma plays the heroâ€™s sister in the film, Shine will be seen as a communist leader.

The rest of the star cast includes Vaishak Rajan, Sreejith Ravi, Sajid Yahiya, Fahim Safar and Sanif among others. The technical crew of this film includes debutant Jeevan Lal for scripting, Shihab Ongallur to crank the camera, Shameer Muhammed for editing and SP Venkatesh for music. Jins Thomas and Dhwarak Udhayshankar are producing Velleppam under the banner Baroque Films.

While fans are waiting for the full song in Velleppam to be released, Vineeth is busy directing Hridayam. The film has Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan as the lead pair. Darshana Rajendran, Aju Varghese, Vijayaragavan, Baiju and Arun Kurian have been roped in for pivotal roles.

Merryland Cinemas, which last produced a film three decades ago, is making a comeback with Hridayam. The banner is headed by Visakh Subramaniam and he is producing the film in association with Noble Thomasâ€™s Big Bang Entertainments.

For the technical team, Vineeth has roped in debutant Viswajith Odukkathil for cinematography and Ranjan Abraham for editing while the music will be handled by singer and composer Hesham Abdul Wahab.

