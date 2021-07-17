Teaser of Vikram Prabhu's 'Taannakkaran' takes on violence in police training

Helmed by filmmaker Tamizh, ‘Taannakkaran’ also stars actor Anjali Nair as the female lead.

Flix Kollywood

The teaser of actor Vikram Prabhu’s upcoming movie Taannakkaran was released on Friday, July 16. Helmed by director Tamizh, the teaser of the movie indicates that it is based on ill practices, violence and brutality practiced within the police training academy. Vikram Prabhu is seen as a police trainee in the teaser. The teaser starts with a police official telling trainees that the police force is disciplined and that there’s only room for following orders. In the subsequent sequences, we see how trainees are beaten and physically abused while they are trained. In one scene, we hear a man stating that 18 people have lost their lives due to “Eeshwara Moorthy sir”, who helms the training programme.

However, Vikram Prabhu’s character in Taannakkaran is likely to question the system and fight against the violence. “Suppression and oppression are part of this system, people are going to ask questions against that,” he says. Towards the end of the teaser, he also says that he will stand up against authorities who are training them only for the sake of competition.

Apart from the cast and crew members, filmmaker and actor SJ Suryah too shared the teaser of Taannakkaran and conveyed his wishes to the team. He also added that the teaser looks interesting. “Taanakkaran - Official Teaser | Vikram Prabhu, Anjali Nair | Ghibran | ... https://youtu.be/pV7utzfUdxg via @YouTube…. Looks interesting…. congrats and all the best to @prabhu_srsir & @Potential_stand team sir.” The video has garnered positive response and is currently trending at number one in India on YouTube.

Nedunalvaadai fame actor Anjali Nair has been cast as the female lead in the movie. The cast also includes Malayalam actor Lal and MS Baskar. Bankrolled by Potential Studios, the movie has music by award-winning composer Ghibran. Madhesh Manickam is in charge of cinematography, while Philomin Raj of Master fame is on board as the editor.

Watch the teaser of Taanakkaran here: