Teaser of Venkateshâ€™s â€˜Narappaâ€™ released

Directed by Srikanth Addala, the action-drama is a remake of the 2019 Tamil blockbuster hit â€˜Asuranâ€™.

Tollywood star Venkatesh has been roped in to play the lead role in the action-drama Narappa, which is a remake of the 2019 Tamil blockbuster hit Asuran. The makers have now revealed a video glimpse of the movie and fans have been left spellbound by a fierce-looking Venkatesh as the middle-aged titular character. The BGM of this bit is from the original, though the music director for the remake is Mani Sharma.

Narappa is directed by Srikanth Addala and reports say that the film might be loosely based on the Karamchedu massacre which happened in 1985, when a large group of Kamma landlords attacked a Dalit colony resulting in the killing of six Dalits and grievous injuries to 20 more. Initially, it was rumoured that Shriya Saran was likely to play Manju Warrierâ€™s role from the original. But later the makers announced that they have roped in Priyamani for the role.

Before shooting came to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up shooting a major portion of the film in Ananthapuram and other locations in the Rayalaseema region.

Mani Sharma will be composing the music for the film while Shyam K Naidu will handle the cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh will edit. Peter Hein has been roped in for stunts. The film is bankrolled by Suresh Babu and the original producer Kalaipuli S Thanu under Suresh Productions and V Creations, respectively. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Karthik Rathnam, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj in crucial roles.

Venkateshâ€™s recent release F2: Fun and Frustration was a mega-hit, following which a sequel to the film was announced. Venkatesh and Varun Tej, who played the lead roles in F2, have been retained for the sequel as well which will be directed by Anil Ravipudi. The director is in the process of roping in another actor to join the stars.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh is also set to collaborate with director VV Vinayak for an upcoming film. Nallamalapu Bujji will bankroll this film under his banner Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Productions.

