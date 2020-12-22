Teaser of Mohanlal’s ‘Drishyam 2’ to be out on New Year’s Day

The film is a sequel to the 2013 blockbuster film ‘Drishyam’, directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Flix Mollywood

The teaser of Drishyam 2: The Resumption, the sequel of Mohanlal’s 2013 blockbuster Drishyam will be released on January 1, 2021. The actor shared the news on his Twitter account. “The teaser of #Drishyam2 will be released on Jan 1st, 2021, 00:00 am IST. Wait for the surprise Georgekutty and family is going to bring, this New Year. Stay Tuned #Drishyam,” he tweeted.

Mohanlal had wrapped up the shooting of Drishyam 2, directed by Jeethu Joseph, some time ago. The film is set seven years after the events of Drishyam, in which Mohanlal’s character Georgekutty hatched a sensational plan to cover up a murder and save his family.

Drishyam 2 is currently in the post-production stage. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor.

Director Jeethu Joseph has retained the same core team for the sequel. While Mohanlal will be reprising the role of Georgekutty, Meena will be seen as Rani George and Ansiba and Esther Anil will be playing their daughters as in Drishyam. The cast will also include Siddique, Asha Sharath and Kalabhavan Shajon, who played pivotal roles in the prequel returning to take up their roles. Drishyam 2 will also have some new characters introduced and Murali Gopy, Ganesh Kumar and Sai Kumar have been roped in to play the roles.

Drishyam 2 will be a family entertainer, director Jeethu Joseph said earlier in an interview to TNM. It may contain the same kind of thriller elements as Drishyam, he hinted. However he does not consider Drishyam a thriller, the director said, although it had got labelled so.

Apart from this film Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have teamed up for another project titled Ram. The film will have Trisha Krishnan playing the female lead with Indrajith Sukumaran in a pivotal role. Saikumar and Siddique have been signed up for supporting roles. Ram is touted to be an action thriller produced jointly by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.