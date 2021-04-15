Teaser of Mohanlalâ€™s â€˜Aaraattuâ€™ promises an action-packed entertainer

Directed by B Unnikrishnan, the film has Shraddha Srinath of â€˜Vikram Vedhaâ€™ fame starring opposite Mohanlal.

Marking the festival of Vishu, the makers of the upcoming Malayalam movie Aaraattu dropped the first teaser of the film on Wednesday. The film stars popular Mollywood actor Mohanlal. The close to one-minute teaser features action-packed stunt sequences with thumping high-speed music playing in the background. Playing the role of Neyyattinkara Gopan, Mohanlal looks striking in the slow-motion sequences. The teaser promises a high-octane entertainer.

Mohanlal shared the teaser with fans on Wednesday on social media platforms. He also took to Twitter to celebrate the success of the teaser. He also shared a new poster featuring his still from the teaser, stating that Aaraattu is the first teaser in Mollywood that has racked over 3.3 million-plus views within 24 hours post-release.

Watch the teaser of â€˜Aaraattuâ€™ here:

Aaraattu is directed by filmmaker B Unnikrishnan and scripted by Udayakrishna, who had also scripted the movie Pulimurugan. The movie stars actor Shraddha Srinath opposite Mohanlal. She will be playing the role of an IAS officer in the film.

Apart from starring Mohanlal and Shraddha in lead roles, actors Vijayaraghavan, Saikumar, Siddique, Johny Antony, Nandu, Kottayam Ramesh, Indrans, Sivaji Guruvayoor, Kochu Preman, Prasanth Alexander, Ashwin, Lukman, Ravikumar, Garuda Ram, Prabhakar, Rachana Narayanankutty, Swasika, Malavika Menon, Neha Saxena and Sita also play important roles in the movie. Stunt choreographers Anil Arasu, K Ravi Verma, A Vijay and Supreme Sundar have been roped in to choreograph the action sequences in Aaraattu.

The movie has been edited by Shameer Muhammed, who has worked with filmmaker Unnikrishnan on a number of movies earlier. Vijay Ulaganath is on board as the cinematographer for the venture, while Rahul Raj is taking care of the music and background scores.

Mohanlal was last seen in the Jeethu Joseph directorial Drishyam 2, which is the sequel to popular Mollywood movie Drishyam. Mohanlal is also currently working on Barroz, which marks the Mollywood starâ€™s directorial debut.