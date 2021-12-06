Teaser of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s dream project Gandhada Gudi is out

‘Gandhada Gudi’, which is a collaboration between wildlife photographer and filmmaker Amoghavarsha and Puneeth, is set to release in theatres next year.

Flix Sandalwood

Late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar’s much anticipated project Gandhada Gudi is gearing up for release. The makers unveiled the teaser of the film on Monday, December 6, on the occasion of his mother Parvathamma Rajkumar’s birth anniversary. According to a report by The New Indian Express, the film captures the adventurous journey of late actor Puneeth. It is a collaboration between wildlife photographer and filmmaker Amoghavarsha and Puneeth Rajkumar.

The close to one-and-a-half-minute teaser features Puneeth exploring the forests coupled with spectacular visuals of wildlife. Gandhada Gudi is set to release in theatres next year. “Appu’s dream, an incredible journey, a celebration of our land and its legend. It’s time for the return – Gandhada Gudi in a full-length film,” the YouTube description under the teaser reads. The project is backed by Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife, Ashwini Puneeth. Based on true incidents, Gandhada Gudi has music by composer Ajaneesh Loknath.

Speculations about the project were doing the rounds in October when Puneeth tweeted: “A story was born decades ago. Our people, the glory of our land. Our grassroots are spread all over the world. Inspiration for generations was indomitable. The time has come to recount that history.” Gandhada Gudi is also the title of one of the most popular films of Puneeth’s father, the legendary matinee star Dr Rajkumar.

Popularly known as ‘Power Star’, Puneeth was one of the biggest stars of Sandalwood. He passed away due to a massive heart attack, aged 46, on October 29. He forayed into acting as a child artist and over the past decades delivered several hits such as Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), V eera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu ( 2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi ( 2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugar u (2011), Raajakumara (2017) and Anjani Putra (2017). He also bagged the National Award for Best Child Artist for Bettada Hoovu in 1985. Puneeth is survived by his wife Ashwini and their two daughters.