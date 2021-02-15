Teaser of GV Prakash starrer â€˜Bachelorâ€™ trends on YouTube, thrills fans

The teaser of â€˜Bachelorâ€™, which stars GV Prakash and Divya Bharathi in the lead, crossed 2 million views within a day after it was released.

Flix Kollywood

The teaser of GV Prakash Kumarâ€™s Bachelor was released on YouTube on the eve of Valentineâ€™s Day. It has been performing well and attracting the attention of fans on all social media platforms. It was trending on YouTube on Sunday and crossed 2 million views within a day.

The teaser begins with an introduction to GV Prakashâ€™s character, who comes across as an intense yet commitment-phobic lover. He is spotted playing cricket with his friends. After bowling for some time, he is presented with the chance to bat. However, he gets out on the first ball itself, a scene that foreshadows how the character might face bad luck.

We then see him following a girl (played by Divya Bharathi), who doesnâ€™t talk to him initially but eventually starts responding. The couple spend quality time with each other, which is presented as a montage of intimate moments, but then things seem to go wrong between the two. GV Prakash is seen getting into fights with some men over Divya, with the teaser ending with him standing forlorn in the court premises.

Watch the teaser here:

Fans are now eagerly waiting to watch the trailer and receive more updates about the film.

Sathish Selvakumar, who formerly worked as assistant in several movies, is making his directorial debut with Bachelor. It is also the debut project for Divya Bharathi, the female lead. The film is produced by G Dilli Babu of Axess Film Factory. Theni Eshwar is the cinematographer and San Lokesh is handling the editing for the film. GV Prakash is also on board as the music composer for Bachelor. Maverick filmmaker Mysskin will reportedly be appearing in a special cameo in the movie.

The crew wrapped up shooting for the film in October after the coronavirus lockdown was lifted. Fans have been excited to get a glimpse of the movie since then.